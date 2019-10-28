'Idols SA' fans shake off twins drama and have a new fav

A week after grabbing headlines for the drama surrounding the exit of the Qwabe twins, Idols SA was again trending on Sunday — and it was all Luyolo Yiba's fault.

The producers of the show fought off claims of bullying and vote-rigging after the elimination of fan favourite Virginia Qwabe last Sunday. Her elimination sparked an outcry among fans and led to her twin sister, Viggy, also pulling out of the competition.

Sowetan reported that police had to be called backstage when the twins' father demanded to be allowed to remove Viggy and allegedly said that votes had been manipulated to prevent one of the twins from winning.

But it was Luyolo who brought down the house this week, with a performance that had many crowning him their new favourite for the title.

Dude wowed Mzansi with his rendition of Usher’s smash hit, OMG!, going all rock star with his dance moves during the song.