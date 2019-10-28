'Idols SA' fans shake off twins drama and have a new fav
A week after grabbing headlines for the drama surrounding the exit of the Qwabe twins, Idols SA was again trending on Sunday — and it was all Luyolo Yiba's fault.
The producers of the show fought off claims of bullying and vote-rigging after the elimination of fan favourite Virginia Qwabe last Sunday. Her elimination sparked an outcry among fans and led to her twin sister, Viggy, also pulling out of the competition.
Sowetan reported that police had to be called backstage when the twins' father demanded to be allowed to remove Viggy and allegedly said that votes had been manipulated to prevent one of the twins from winning.
But it was Luyolo who brought down the house this week, with a performance that had many crowning him their new favourite for the title.
Dude wowed Mzansi with his rendition of Usher’s smash hit, OMG!, going all rock star with his dance moves during the song.
Sneziey also had an epic night, performing her version of Black Coffee and Bucie's Superman.
While Team Sneziey was doing the most to encourage people to vote for her, social media was filled with memes and messages dedicated to Luyolo.
Some fans said Mzansi had been sleeping on the boy, while others praised the dark horse for bringing it when it mattered most.
#IdolsSA u yi Late boomer pic.twitter.com/zyNfprmoaW— Calven Lusenga (@CalvenLusenga) October 27, 2019
If "less is more" was a person #IdolsSA 👌 team luyolo great performances to night pic.twitter.com/fEbZWAAEFF— Asanda Ngwenya (@its_december9) October 27, 2019
#IdolsSA— Luks (@Visani4) October 27, 2019
To be honest Luyolo has never gave us a bad performance. He has been consistent with his performance week by week. But yet he is still underrated.
Please mzantsi do justice and vote for Luyolo. Retweet and like to spread the word pic.twitter.com/NMbpoRwcEP
Luyolo is better than Nolo #IdolsSA 😂 yeah I said it. Kill me ke 😎 pic.twitter.com/cSSH7n10ZL— Rhulisani 🌼🌻🌈 (@Mama_Rhuli) October 27, 2019
Change of plans, Luyolo is going to Top 2 with Snezeiy #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/FryngJm7EU— Sthembile Mahlangu (@_Nandimande) October 27, 2019
#IdolsSA luyolo Top 2 is waiting 4 you👏💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSSYdt1AmU— MAN'S NOT MADJOZI💓 (@ompathendo) October 27, 2019
Honesty never killed anybody, it's fair to say Luyolo stole the show #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/FghiJEA5TZ— Annette (@LAdy24_Q) October 27, 2019
#IdolsSA— 🌸🌼p o n t s h o🌸🌼 (@_pontsho_k_) October 27, 2019
I don't know neh but I just feel like people undermine Luyolo 😍😍😍 .
This guy is good, humble and he keeps getting better and better
I stan🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u0TfidRB7W
#IdolsSA This is my winner pic.twitter.com/2WKVxm9OkK— Nokukhanya Mohlamme (@Jennyvalentin0) October 27, 2019