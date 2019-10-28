'I'm not going anywhere'- Sophie Ndaba slams 'traumatic' death rumours
Actress Sophie Ndaba has lashed out at new death rumours that sent social media into chaos mode recently, calling the reports “heartbreaking” and traumatic for her family.
Sophie found herself topping the Twitter trends list at the weekend, when several fake news websites claimed she had lost her battles with health struggles.
Sophie has battled with diabetes for over a decade.
The reports angered Sophie's husband, Max Lichaba, who lambasted those spreading the rumour.
In an emotional message on Facebook, he called for the “nonsense messages” to stop.
“I do not think it's funny or good to put nonsense like this about someone when she [has] not died. My wife is with me know and [these] nonsense messages must stop. Tell me how you would feel if someone said you are dead when you are not?”
This is not the first time this year that Sophie has found herself trending after news of her “death”, and she took to Instagram to once again assure fans that she is “not going anywhere any time soon”.
Posting a picture of herself alive and well, she said rumours of her death were “extremely traumatic to her family, friends and children”.
“Hi darlings, it's heartbreaking to read messages that I'm dead. It's the second time this year this has happened and it's extremely traumatic to my family, friends and especially my kids. To address the rumours I'm alive and kicking and, God willing, I'm not going anywhere any time soon.”
Attempts to contact Sophie for comment on the latest rumours were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after rumours of her death last year,Sophie said earlier that South Africans needed to grow up and stop making jokes when people were dealing with real challenges.
“My son, who was at school at the time, tried to call me, but couldn't get a hold of me. Do people who start these rumours even think about what it does to our children or that parents can end up having a heart attack?”