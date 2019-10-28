'I'm not going anywhere'- Sophie Ndaba slams 'traumatic' death rumours

Actress Sophie Ndaba has lashed out at new death rumours that sent social media into chaos mode recently, calling the reports “heartbreaking” and traumatic for her family.

Sophie found herself topping the Twitter trends list at the weekend, when several fake news websites claimed she had lost her battles with health struggles.

Sophie has battled with diabetes for over a decade.

The reports angered Sophie's husband, Max Lichaba, who lambasted those spreading the rumour.

In an emotional message on Facebook, he called for the “nonsense messages” to stop.

“I do not think it's funny or good to put nonsense like this about someone when she [has] not died. My wife is with me know and [these] nonsense messages must stop. Tell me how you would feel if someone said you are dead when you are not?”