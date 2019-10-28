Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi embraces her African roots in her bio for Miss Universe
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's headshot stole the spotlight after her profile was added to the Miss Universe website.
Zozibini is no stranger to being a trendsetter and won over the nation again when she posed in a doek for her Miss Universe profile.
The “woke” beauty pageant winner shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram rocking a bold emerald-green outfit.
“My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website, and it really hit me that this is actually happening.”
Guess who's live on the @missuniverse website? 😍. My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website and it really hit me that this is actually happening. I am going to be representing my country on a global stage. Thank you for being a part of my story and journey. I can't wait to take you guys with me a bit more further. We are taking South Africa to the universe and I couldn't be more proud and excited 😄❤️
Zozibini is the only contestant to cover her hair for the official headshot and social media users were stanning over her bold decision to go against the grain.
Your beauty transcends time! Ngena uthathe la Miss Universe crown ngamandla Kumkanikazi. Wishing you everything of the best. https://t.co/I3nZPGzPDU— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) October 24, 2019
We behind you sthandwa ,we beaming with pride ntinga ntaka ,the universe has responded kubo— Mandisa Makatla (@makatla_mandisa) October 24, 2019
I love the fact that you breaking the mould😍— I AM WHAT I AM (@hills007) October 24, 2019
You are beautiful, intelligent & a super women. Show them flames. You got this one in the bag😘
You are perfect 😍😍😍😍Wishing you all the best for Miss Universe https://t.co/JDNBckiYlD— Keitumetse (@KeituMasike) October 24, 2019