TshisaLIVE

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi embraces her African roots in her bio for Miss Universe

28 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi always embraces being a South African woman.
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi always embraces being a South African woman.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's headshot stole the spotlight after her profile was added to the Miss Universe website.

Zozibini is no stranger to being a trendsetter and won over the nation again when she posed in a doek for her Miss Universe profile.

The “woke” beauty pageant winner shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram rocking a bold emerald-green outfit.

“My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website, and it really hit me that this is actually happening.”

“I am going to be representing my country on a global stage. Thank you for being a part of my story and journey. I can't wait to take you guys with me a bit further. We are taking SA to the universe and I couldn't be more proud and excited,” she wrote.

Zozibini is the only contestant to cover her hair for the official headshot and social media users were stanning over her bold decision to go against the grain.

MORE

Zozibini Tunzi: Miss SA's new 'Buhle' crown symbolises change and bravery

Zozibini Tunzi's new crown reflects her passion to inspire all women.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

The beauty queen recently shared a snap of herself wearing the same gown Queen B wore while hosting the Miss SA finale
Lifestyle
1 month ago

From femicide to the beauty within: five quotes from Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is using her voice and platform the best way she can.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SNAPS | Walking the ramp & powerful comments on women abuse: Miss SA takes NYC by storm

Zozibini has been flying the flag high in NYC.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa on being compared to Bonang: Ntsiki's using me to fight her battles TshisaLIVE
  3. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X