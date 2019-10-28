WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig

Responding to the nation's cry for a concert of his own, Sjava finally granted his fans their wish.

The award-winning musician took his followers on an epic journey to celebrate the milestones he's reached in his career as a musician with his One Night with Sjava show at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.

With 8,000 diehard fans and a “cultural” ambience, the BET award-winner performed some of his most famous songs.

One of the highlights of the show was when Sjava's mother, Thandi Nkabinde, got on stage to congratulate him on his achievements.

She shared words of encouragement and said her son had done her proud. She also asked God to continue to bless him with many more achievements and milestones.