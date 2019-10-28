WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig

TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig

Simz ended her performance with the words, 'I love you Dumi Masilela'

28 October 2019
Sjava has been praised for an awesome one-man show.
Responding to the nation's cry for a concert of his own, Sjava finally granted his fans their wish.

The award-winning musician took his followers on an epic journey to celebrate the milestones he's reached in his career as a musician with his One Night with Sjava show at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.

With 8,000 diehard fans and a “cultural” ambience, the BET award-winner performed some of his most famous songs.

One of the highlights of the show was when Sjava's mother, Thandi Nkabinde, got on stage to congratulate him on his achievements.

She shared words of encouragement and said her son had done her proud. She also asked God to continue to bless him with many more achievements and milestones.

As if the concert wasn't moving enough, singer Simz Ngema gave an emotional performance, as pictures of Dumi Masilela were displayed on screen.

She ended her performance with a special tribute to her late husband: “I love you Dumi Masilela,” she said.

Sjava was congratulated by his industry peers and fans, including renowned DJ Black Coffee, who flooded social media with messages celebrating the star.

