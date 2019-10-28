WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig
Simz ended her performance with the words, 'I love you Dumi Masilela'
Responding to the nation's cry for a concert of his own, Sjava finally granted his fans their wish.
The award-winning musician took his followers on an epic journey to celebrate the milestones he's reached in his career as a musician with his One Night with Sjava show at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.
With 8,000 diehard fans and a “cultural” ambience, the BET award-winner performed some of his most famous songs.
One of the highlights of the show was when Sjava's mother, Thandi Nkabinde, got on stage to congratulate him on his achievements.
She shared words of encouragement and said her son had done her proud. She also asked God to continue to bless him with many more achievements and milestones.
@Sjava_atm’s Mom on stage was such a beautiful moment. #OneNightWithSjava pic.twitter.com/vaIiJXwrkB— Nomendu Fani (@NomenduFani) October 28, 2019
As if the concert wasn't moving enough, singer Simz Ngema gave an emotional performance, as pictures of Dumi Masilela were displayed on screen.
She ended her performance with a special tribute to her late husband: “I love you Dumi Masilela,” she said.
SIMPHIWE!! This was sooo beautiful, this part really got to me! ❤❤ Love stays winning! #OneNightWithSjava pic.twitter.com/WDzurrxiBl— Mphephethwa ka Sompisi (@Fyona_V) October 27, 2019
Sjava was congratulated by his industry peers and fans, including renowned DJ Black Coffee, who flooded social media with messages celebrating the star.
Congratulations Bhuti @Sjava_atm— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 28, 2019
For also giving the Queen her Crown... INkosi iqhubeke ikubusise.#OneNightWithSjava pic.twitter.com/mZZu2gG4XL
Sjava’s mom guys! Her on stage was a moment #OneNightWithSjava— SONDELA (@MissPru_Dj) October 27, 2019
Congratulations Bhuti @Sjava_atm— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 28, 2019
For also giving the Queen her Crown... INkosi iqhubeke ikubusise.#OneNightWithSjava pic.twitter.com/mZZu2gG4XL
Sjava is a national icon. We haven’t witnessed an artist so purely concerned and protective of their craft in this era of South African music.— Head of Communications (@Gabaza_Tiba) October 28, 2019
Authenticity will take you everywhere. Congratulations @Sjava_atm
#OneNightWithSjava
We did it boyz... #OneNightWithSjava pic.twitter.com/Cwww0Pb0xk— #AKAOrchestraEthekwini (@LifeOfNivo) October 28, 2019
Your mom next to this work of art... @Sjava_atm I’m in awe!!!! @LifeOfNivo @MegabrainSA @TheBlackGuy_ @ZadokZA I’m so proud of you boys!!! Thank you for your passion. pic.twitter.com/HTHF0n4xOp— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) October 28, 2019
And then there is @bongane_sax 🖤 my goodness!!! Took us to a whole new level of enjoyment. #OneNightWithSjava was spiritual!! Wow. pic.twitter.com/z8pybvuieP— Nelisiwe Mwase // Mama Nells 🌻 (@nelisiwemwase) October 28, 2019
This tune really sinked it in last night especially being alone in such a crowd😢🔥❤ #SjavaOneManShow pic.twitter.com/9oYebzntY0— Thato (@B_taydo) October 28, 2019
Last night was the best night of my life. It was like I’m dreaming and that shit made me cry coz i’ve never thought i’ll witness this.Thank you somuch to everyone who came through and thanx to the great team that was running the show,every one was just beyond great.siyabonga pic.twitter.com/PUEKEyEbah— 3WAY (@Ruff_atm) October 28, 2019