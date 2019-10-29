TshisaLIVE

Anatii nominated for Soul Train Award for track with Beyoncé

'The energy was pure - the cultural shift has begun!'

29 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Anatii is up for a Soul Train Award in the US thanks to his work on Beyoncé’s 'Lion King' album.
Image: Via Instagram

Mzansi celebs are doing the most up in these streets. One of them is rapper and producer Anatii, who recently scored a nomination for the prestigious Soul Train Music Awards in the US.

The annual awards honour the best in black music and entertainment.

The rapper was nominated for the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award alongside Beyoncé for his contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl, which was featured on Beyoncé’s latest album, Lion King: The Gift.

Anatii also composed the track Mood 4 Eva on the same album, which featured Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.

Moonchild slams bitter artists: 'F**k artists that say we got Beyoncé as a favour'

"Go lick your wounds somewhere else and learn to congratulate bad b*tches that put you on the map. B*tch"
2 weeks ago

With a message of African pride at its centre, Brown Skin Girl has grown in popularity around the world since it first dropped.

Anatii took to social media earlier this year to share his gratitude to Beyoncé for giving him a chance to be part of the "incredible team" behind the song.

“The energy was pure! The cultural shift has begun!" he wrote, adding that he felt honoured to "be amongst such amazing souls”.

The Soul Train Music Awards are set to take place on November 17 in Las Vegas.

2 months ago
3 months ago
3 months ago
