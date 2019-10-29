TshisaLIVE

Clement Maosa and his bae welcome a baby boy

'The blessings from God come in different seasons'

29 October 2019 - 11:40 By Masego Seemela
Clement Maosa and bae's son is born.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Congratulations are in order for Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his bae who just welcomed the birth of their baby boy.

The new and very excited daddy shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Clement is on cloud nine with his new son and the adorable snap he shared bears true testament to that.

In the picture, Clement is seen holding his baby's hand on top of a cozy white blanket leaving his followers feeling all kinds of broody. 

The star also shared how extremely blessed he is to be a dad.

“The blessings of God come in different seasons, sights, kinds, colours, shapes and forms. All I know is that I am extremely blessed and highly favoured.”

Just two months ago, Clement and his wife-to-be took fans by surprise when they announced that they were expecting their first child.

In a pic on Instagram, the parents-to-be were dressed in formal wear with Clement's fiancée glowing in a long white dress showing off her growing belly.

Closer to their baby's arrival, Clement and bae were surrounded by celebrity friends and family at a cute themed baby shower that clearly showed that they were expecting a boy.

