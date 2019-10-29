TshisaLIVE

Khanya Mkangisa & J Molley spark romance rumours

29 October 2019 - 07:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Khanya Mkangisa was trending over the snaps, but didn't care.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Khanya Mkangisa had social media freaking out on Tuesday after she posted several clips of her and rapper J Molley all loved up.

The pair spent most of Monday together, before dressing up and heading out for a fancy dinner event.

Posts on the former YoTV presenter's Instagram Stories show her appearing to sit on J. Molley's lap and then later receiving a kiss on the cheek from him.

Khanya's Instagram Stories show her seemingly sitting on his lap.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories
Khanya's Instagram Stories show him kissing her on the cheek.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories

The pair also did the whole “power couple” pose thing and were constantly at each other's side.

Khanya's Instagram Stories J sitting right next to her for most of the evening.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories
Khanya's Instagram Stories show the couple posing together.
Image: Khanya's Instagram Stories

Screenshots of the posts spread like wildfire on Twitter and soon sparked a huge debate about the age difference between the stars.

After hitting the trends list, Khanya responded to all the buzz by giving everyone the middle finger.

“F*ck you. F*ck all of y'all,” she told the camera in a post titled, “When I heard I was trending”.

Meanwhile, the streets continued to be a mess with memes reacting to the couple dominating the TLs.

