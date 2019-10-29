Lection's last gig with HHP: It was written on his face what he was going through

Rapper Lection has reflected on his last show with HHP, telling his followers that he could see the struggle on the rapper's face.

The pair were close friends and worked together on a music video just three weeks before HHP died last year.

Taking to social media on Monday, Lection posted a picture of HHP on stage and recalled the last time they performed at a show together. He said HHP took to the stage sporting a shirt with his name on it.