Mo Flava is on a mission to help a 7-year-old girl learn to read

'We are working on helping in whatever way we can'

29 October 2019 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Mo Flava is on a quest to help a young girl learn how to read.
Image: Mo Flava/ Instagram

Talk about having a heart of gold. Radio host Mo Flava is on a mission to help a 7-year-old caller to learn to read in whatever way possible.

During a segment called Kids Give The Best Answers, Mo Flava and his team, Pearl Shongwe and Owen Hannie posed a question: “What is it that you wished you knew how to do?”

While a class captain from the previous day wished she has superpowers to help elevate the world from all the crime, another caller wished he was made captain for the junior Sundowns soccer team.

What the hosts of the show didn't see coming was a young girl who wished that she knew how to read so that she could make her parents proud.

Surprised by the girl's answer, the Metro FM host encouraged the girl saying that she will learn how to read one day.

Shortly after his radio show ended, Mo was still touched by the girl's answer and said he is planning on helping however he could.

“The 7-year-old girl who called in on my show earlier this morning talking about how she struggles to read and wants to make her parents proud broke my heart. We are working on helping, in whatever way we can.”

