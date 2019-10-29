The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka
Fans of The Queen have started a petition and threatened to boycott the show if producers don't bring back SK Khoza's character, Shaka.
SK has been part of the soapie's storyline since its first season, but left the show recently.
Ferguson Films confirmed his departure in a statement in September, thanking him for his work on the production.
The news shocked many, but it turned to frustration and anger this week when Shaka's last scenes played out.
In them, Shaka and his cousin, Dingane, had a standoff at gunpoint, before Kagiso intervened and shot Shaka.
While Shaka was recovering, he lunged at Dingane again for going after his wife, leading to Kagiso putting him in a chokehold and suffocating him.
His brother had killed him.
Annoyed by how it all ended, one fan started a petition to demand the show's producers bring Shaka back or at least give him an “honourable send-off”.
Ferguson Films: #TheQueenMzansi— 🍃 (@TshiOfficial) October 29, 2019
The Queen Mzansi's Shaka - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/dzej0VDkP5 via @Change
“This petition is to ask the Ferguson Films to either reconsider the termination of Shaka's contract, also known as Sthembiso Khoza. And if the production company cannot do that, to at least give him an honourable send off, after all the years that he has graced our screens,” the petition read.
So far, it has gathered more than 5,000 signatures.
Others filled timelines with memes and messages calling for Shaka to return and Dingane to go.
Some even threatened to boycott the show if their demands were not met.
It's clear Mr President Shaka must come back or else we boycott #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ugdWO2DVWy— RationQ (@RationQ) October 28, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— Jury Bassie™ (@NextBigThing316) October 25, 2019
if Shaka @SKcoza leaves #TheQueenMzanzi we are also leaving! Enjoy your Dingane alone👎 pic.twitter.com/68o8CFBCZs
People survive bombs in #TheQueenMzansi.— Kungawo (@ItsYolande) October 28, 2019
Brutus showed up at his own funeral.
Jerry practically woke up from the morgue & survived stage 4 cancer.
Kagiso escaped a car bomb, losing only his eye sight temporarily.
Shaka is killed by a less than 30 second choke hold??! pic.twitter.com/HqL6jXHdrA
So they're not even gonna give Shaka a decent burial?I'm so dissapointed! #TheQueenMzansi— MaShenge (@_thandekaayanda) October 28, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi no longer watching it since shaka was burnt to ashes, instead I'll watch Phineas and Ferb 304 or Regular Show 301 pic.twitter.com/YTpSxhyqCp— Sthembiso Thabethe (@sthevisto) October 28, 2019
I don’t know what’s happening at the #Fergusons films but letting Shaka Go was the baddest idea 🙍🏼♂️ #TheQueenMzansi will never be the same 🤦🏼♂️ who’s going to balance us real quickly 🤷🏻♂️— RIPStrike (@kbruno019) October 29, 2019
#FergusonFilms should have hired you @NayMaps for you as #Dingane not to come here & interfere with our #Shaka— Percy Zuma 🇿🇦🇦🇴🇨🇰🇧🇷🇩🇰🇬🇧🇬🇷🇬🇭🇯🇲 (@ZuluEmpress) October 29, 2019
Now its not that we don't like you BUT you did things to our boy that we don't want to see done on him & for that we hate you #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/AgRxVD1vNo
They taking out the real talent and leave us with this clumsy actors, I mean who's going to argue with Bovhungane like Shaka did? The Ferguson Films kanti le byang. #TheQueenMzansi— NIGGA BEE (@eric_potsane) October 29, 2019
I knew they going to kill Shaka #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yPqySa6sfc— Tsuli (@Tsuli007) October 29, 2019