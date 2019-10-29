The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka

Fans of The Queen have started a petition and threatened to boycott the show if producers don't bring back SK Khoza's character, Shaka.

SK has been part of the soapie's storyline since its first season, but left the show recently.

Ferguson Films confirmed his departure in a statement in September, thanking him for his work on the production.

The news shocked many, but it turned to frustration and anger this week when Shaka's last scenes played out.

In them, Shaka and his cousin, Dingane, had a standoff at gunpoint, before Kagiso intervened and shot Shaka.

While Shaka was recovering, he lunged at Dingane again for going after his wife, leading to Kagiso putting him in a chokehold and suffocating him.

His brother had killed him.

Annoyed by how it all ended, one fan started a petition to demand the show's producers bring Shaka back or at least give him an “honourable send-off”.