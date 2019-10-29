WATCH | Mohale surprises Somizi for their one month wedding anniversary
Somizi and Mohale have been married for a month already, and to celebrate Mohale surprised his husband with a really awesome treat.
The pair nearly broke the internet last month when they threw an extravagant, star-studded traditional wedding in the south of Johannesburg. There was everything from the finest fashion to a chandelier cake.
While the nation is still recovering from the ceremony, Mohale dished out new chest pains this week when he surprised his hubby for their anniversary.
Mohale hired out the biggest penthouse at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg for the night.
When Somizi was brought to the penthouse he found a cake, balloons and champopo.
It was a celebration and Somizi was over the moon.
In a video of the surprise, Somizi was seen embracing Mohale and telling him how he had just made his day so much better.
It’s been a month since I’ve become a husband to my husband. Decided to surprise him with a night at the biggest penthouse at the @thehoughtonhotel . Thank you to the staff at the hotel for the assistance, and thank you @ohbels for the cake and @ghmumm_sa for the champagne darling... 🍾🍾🥂 🥂
Fans and friends, including Winnie Mashaba, Ayanda Thabethe, Pinky Girl and Unathi, flocked to social media to congratulate the couple on their milestone and wish them all the best.
Somizi shared the video of surprise and told fans on social media that he was left speechless by the gesture.
“My husband outdid himself. I’m speechless. Thank you, baby. I love love love you. My husband outdid himself. Thank you so much baby. I love love love you, Mohale Motaung Mhlongo.”