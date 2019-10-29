TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mohale surprises Somizi for their one month wedding anniversary

29 October 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi and Mohale have been married for a month.
Somizi and Mohale have been married for a month.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Somizi and Mohale have been married for a month already, and to celebrate Mohale surprised his husband with a really awesome treat.

The pair nearly broke the internet last month when they threw an extravagant, star-studded traditional wedding in the south of Johannesburg. There was everything from the finest fashion to a chandelier cake.

While the nation is still recovering from the ceremony, Mohale dished out new chest pains this week when he surprised his hubby for their anniversary.

Mohale hired out the biggest penthouse at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg for the night.

When Somizi was brought to the penthouse he found a cake, balloons and champopo.

It was a celebration and Somizi was over the moon.

In a video of the surprise, Somizi was seen embracing Mohale and telling him how he had just made his day so much better.

Fans and friends, including Winnie Mashaba, Ayanda Thabethe, Pinky Girl and Unathi, flocked to social media to congratulate the couple on their milestone and wish them all the best.

Somizi shared the video of surprise and told fans on social media that he was left speechless by the gesture.

“My husband outdid himself. I’m speechless. Thank you, baby. I love love love you. My husband outdid himself. Thank you so much baby. I love love love you, Mohale Motaung Mhlongo.”

WATCH | Somizi on vegan guests and showing skin at his wedding to Mohale: 'Whooo shem'

Vegan? Well, you didn't stand a chance at the Somale wedding
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of relationship troubles

'What the f*ck do you expect him to be doing? Be jumping for joy because we are going away? Can you guys leave him alone?! Cut him some slack'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Somizi on marriage: 'I'm in it to win it'

If you don't know, now you do!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Idols SA' fans shake off twins drama and have a new fav TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa on being compared to Bonang: Ntsiki's using me to fight her battles TshisaLIVE
  4. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  5. Bahumi on living in Somizi's shadow: It bothers me at times TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X