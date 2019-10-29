WATCH | Mohale surprises Somizi for their one month wedding anniversary

Somizi and Mohale have been married for a month already, and to celebrate Mohale surprised his husband with a really awesome treat.

The pair nearly broke the internet last month when they threw an extravagant, star-studded traditional wedding in the south of Johannesburg. There was everything from the finest fashion to a chandelier cake.

While the nation is still recovering from the ceremony, Mohale dished out new chest pains this week when he surprised his hubby for their anniversary.

Mohale hired out the biggest penthouse at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg for the night.

When Somizi was brought to the penthouse he found a cake, balloons and champopo.

It was a celebration and Somizi was over the moon.

In a video of the surprise, Somizi was seen embracing Mohale and telling him how he had just made his day so much better.