Halala! Sho Madjozi wins ANOTHER big international award

A tweep once tweeted that “If 2019 was a person it surely was Sho Madjozi” and he was right!

Sho Madjozi has been doing the most this year, from winning a BET Best New International Act to now winning Best Female for Southern Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) over the weekend in Dallas, Texas.

An excited Sho took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a gorgeous snap of herself on stage at the awards.

“Last night I won Best Female for Southern Africa at the AFRIMMA in Dallas Texas. According to you, what song do you think got me this award? (Well done to my homie MasterKG who won for best male.”

While it is no secret that we all know which song she was insinuating, fans flooded her mentions with congratulatory messages and answered that it was, of course, the John Cena song that dominated the world internet sites.