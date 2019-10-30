TshisaLIVE

Halala! Sho Madjozi wins ANOTHER big international award

30 October 2019 - 11:27 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi is really flying the SA flag high with this AFRIMMA nod.
Sho Madjozi is really flying the SA flag high with this AFRIMMA nod.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

A tweep once tweeted that “If 2019 was a person it surely was Sho Madjozi” and he was right!

Sho Madjozi has been doing the most this year, from winning a BET Best New International Act to now winning Best Female for Southern Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) over the weekend in Dallas, Texas.

An excited Sho took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a gorgeous snap of herself on stage at the awards.

“Last night I won Best Female for Southern Africa at the AFRIMMA in Dallas Texas. According to you, what song do you think got me this award? (Well done to my homie MasterKG who won for best male.”

While it is no secret that we all know which song she was insinuating, fans flooded her mentions with congratulatory messages and answered that it was, of course, the John Cena song that dominated the world internet sites.

Sho's song has been making waves in the music world since its debut on the international music platform Colors in August.

Since then, a viral hashtag #JohnCenaChallenge has taken social media by storm, with dancers from around the world showing off their moves to the vibrant hit.

An enthused Sho recently shared on Instagram that her John Cena hit 5-million views on Colors how happy she was that people worldwide were loving her jam.

"Here's a video of David Barrios and his crew all the way from Colombia. This video made me so happy. The score is 16-14. #JohnCenaChallenge."

MORE

Sho Madjozi on cracking it overseas: Finally these people see us as equals

Sho Madjozi is the bizness, y'all!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge

Sho Madjozi finally jams to John Cena and we love it!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Here’s why Sho Madjozi’s thread on clout and sexual assault had the internet in a huff

"We feel powerless under governments that keep us poor. So we attack each other. We always attack each other."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' fans shake off twins drama and have a new fav TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig TshisaLIVE
  4. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  5. Bahumi on living in Somizi's shadow: It bothers me at times TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lady Zamar speaks out on Sjava's alleged abusiveness after 'mystery wife' ...
The future of Eskom: Gordhan's report in a nutshell
X