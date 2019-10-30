TshisaLIVE

‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain

30 October 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman

Lady Zamar has opened up about the hurt she felt after she was allegedly lied to by a partner she later discovered was married.

The Collide hitmaker saw her name on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after her ex, Sjava, brought his wife out on stage at his One Night With Sjava concert in Pretoria on Sunday.

Snaps of the star's wife were shared on Twitter and led to tweeps tagging Lady Zamar to ask if Sjava was married while the pair were dating.

Lady Zamar was exhausted with all the speculation around her relationship with Sjava and responded to the questions without mentioning his name.

She claimed that she was invited to perform at a concert on Sunday where “the wife was coming” and labelled it disrespectful.

She said that she had asked her former partner about his wife and he allegedly told her that he was not married.

“N*gga swears up and down he is not married,” she added.

Zamar said she had been hurt and thought at the time that she loved him.

Zamar said she was afraid to speak out in fear of being the topic of conversation on social media and around the kitchen table.

She also slammed claims that the pair had broken up because of circumcision and “weird stuff like that” and said it took a long time for her to gather the courage to leave.

Soon social media was filled with comments about Lady Zamar and Sjava, even though she had urged fans not to speculate about who she was referring to in her tweets.

TshisaLIVE's attempts to reach Sjava for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

The muso's record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, said they would not comment on Lady Zamar's claims as it was “a private matter”.

“It is a matter between Lady Zamar and Sjava. We will leave them to resolve any issues they may have,” spokesperson Nicolas Manyike said.

The pair confirmed their relationship in April. Sjava posted a picture of them on Twitter, while Lady Zamar told fans that their two-year relationship had ended a month before.

The star told fans last week that she no longer speaks to Sjava.

