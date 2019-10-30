‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain

Lady Zamar has opened up about the hurt she felt after she was allegedly lied to by a partner she later discovered was married.

The Collide hitmaker saw her name on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after her ex, Sjava, brought his wife out on stage at his One Night With Sjava concert in Pretoria on Sunday.

Snaps of the star's wife were shared on Twitter and led to tweeps tagging Lady Zamar to ask if Sjava was married while the pair were dating.

Lady Zamar was exhausted with all the speculation around her relationship with Sjava and responded to the questions without mentioning his name.

She claimed that she was invited to perform at a concert on Sunday where “the wife was coming” and labelled it disrespectful.