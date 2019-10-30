TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai shades the Springboks - 'I find them to be an apartheid trigger'

30 October 2019 - 08:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntsiki Mazwai says she is struggling to celebrate the Springboks' achievements.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

While Mzansi prepares for the Springboks to do battle with England in the final of the Rugby World Cup this weekend, musician Ntsiki Mazwai has labelled the national rugby team an “apartheid trigger”.

The outspoken star took to social media after the Springboks' win over Wales to share her feelings on the squad and claim that she can't “celebrate the victory of white domination using a black female CEO”. 

She went on say that the “rugby situation” in the country was an indication to her of how “mentally damaged we are”.

“When I look at this rugby situation I see how mentally damaged we are ... excited for crumbs while we uphold white supremacy,” she wrote.

She went on to slam those who had "deliberately excluded" black people from the national team.

I don't know if you are familiar with how big rugby is especially in the Xhosa culture. I don't know how you rationalise this deliberate exclusion of black people from the national team. I don't know how your mind is working. I'm stunned,” she wrote.

Her comments sparked a fierce debate on social media, with some backing her views.

Others lambasted the star and said the Springboks were a symbol of national pride and their accomplishments should unite the country, not divide it.

