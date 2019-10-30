Ntsiki Mazwai shades the Springboks - 'I find them to be an apartheid trigger'
While Mzansi prepares for the Springboks to do battle with England in the final of the Rugby World Cup this weekend, musician Ntsiki Mazwai has labelled the national rugby team an “apartheid trigger”.
The outspoken star took to social media after the Springboks' win over Wales to share her feelings on the squad and claim that she can't “celebrate the victory of white domination using a black female CEO”.
Guys I find our rugby team to be an apartheid trigger ..... I can't celebrate the victory of white domination using a black female CEO 😔— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) October 27, 2019
She went on say that the “rugby situation” in the country was an indication to her of how “mentally damaged we are”.
“When I look at this rugby situation I see how mentally damaged we are ... excited for crumbs while we uphold white supremacy,” she wrote.
When I look at this rugby situation o see how mentally damaged we are......excited for crumbs while we uphold white supremacy— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) October 27, 2019
She went on to slam those who had "deliberately excluded" black people from the national team.
“I don't know if you are familiar with how big rugby is especially in the Xhosa culture. I don't know how you rationalise this deliberate exclusion of black people from the national team. I don't know how your mind is working. I'm stunned,” she wrote.
I don't know if you are familiar with how big rugby is especially in the Xhosa culture. I don't know how you rationalize this deliberate exclusion of black people from the national team. I don't know how your mind is working. I'm stunned https://t.co/X0jMpLDSnj— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) October 28, 2019
Do you genuinely think whites are better players at rugby?— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) October 28, 2019
And If the springboks win.....the money is going back to the privileged and that makes sense how?
Her comments sparked a fierce debate on social media, with some backing her views.
Others lambasted the star and said the Springboks were a symbol of national pride and their accomplishments should unite the country, not divide it.
Ntsiki is too deep for you Ntwana. Go argue neentanga zakho.— Zet Wamzukwana (@Zet16951154) October 27, 2019
Ntsiki umephi kahle kahle? When there are no changes made u complain & when changes are made u still complain. If the position was held by a white person you'd complain and now is held by a black person more so a black female bt u still complain. Decide sis where exactly u stand— Themba_Kring (@KringThemba) October 27, 2019
This is much bigger than rural, urban, model C, mud schools etc...Show us 50/50 representation.😳— BrazenX (@brazen_x) October 29, 2019
This is our SA team n m so proud of https://t.co/TUMfGOrjQ0 wins— Patience Mtshali (@PatienceMtshal2) October 30, 2019