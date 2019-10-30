Nyan'Nyan will have you never looking at gold & breakfast in the same way
Fans were left shooketh and breathing through their wounds after Tuesday night's episode of Nyan'Nyan.
Thandiwe and Collin's relationship had viewers on the edge of their seats and brought claims of cheating and neglect.
But the streets were in more of a mess when they saw her gold teeth and heard how she paid R700 for them.
They claimed she had used grocery or house money for her teeth.
Collin was also not impressed. He claimed it made him sick and he wanted it gone or he was leaving their relationship faster than the Gautrain out of Midrand.
Fans were also rolling on the floor when malume explained how the couple had "breakfast" at night.
It was all too much for fans who filled Twitter Tls with memes and hilarious comments about the couple's antics.
Here are some of our favs:
This #nyannyan episode has me breathing through the wound 😂— Wellington Maruma (@Wellingtonmarum) October 29, 2019
I will never look at a gold tooth and breakfast the same way again! pic.twitter.com/4cMRrXGGSb
So they have breakfast ebsuku e'kishi??? #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/MlugT27ATp— 16 October, 19something🎉🎊🎂 (@PhomoPoo) October 29, 2019
Breakfast... Is he talking about food food or food? #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/k4cUAD9YPO— 16 October, 19something🎉🎊🎂 (@PhomoPoo) October 29, 2019
Do we have to call it breakfast kodwa #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/1tPGRpiQgz— W•O•M•A•N•I•S•T (@mpiloyethu_) October 29, 2019
le gold mayiphume recently #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/MJ4qt4n1yj— Nce (@ncedo_dlamin) October 29, 2019
Ooh grown ups have breakfast😌#nyannyan pic.twitter.com/HhrMc5qiLs— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) October 29, 2019
Shame moguy is breathing through the wound #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/inEyI7jOIm— Shoki M (@Shoki43217065) October 29, 2019
A gold tooth ? 🤔— 🇿🇦Silvesta kekana🇿🇦 (@Sili_kay) October 29, 2019
In 2019..? 🤔
And kids are out there starving ? 🤔
Hebanna 🤷#Nyannyan pic.twitter.com/eFAkJpzZG5