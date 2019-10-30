Nyan'Nyan will have you never looking at gold & breakfast in the same way

Fans were left shooketh and breathing through their wounds after Tuesday night's episode of Nyan'Nyan.

Thandiwe and Collin's relationship had viewers on the edge of their seats and brought claims of cheating and neglect.

But the streets were in more of a mess when they saw her gold teeth and heard how she paid R700 for them.

They claimed she had used grocery or house money for her teeth.

Collin was also not impressed. He claimed it made him sick and he wanted it gone or he was leaving their relationship faster than the Gautrain out of Midrand.

Fans were also rolling on the floor when malume explained how the couple had "breakfast" at night.

It was all too much for fans who filled Twitter Tls with memes and hilarious comments about the couple's antics.

Here are some of our favs: