TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema: It’s time to let go, this is my final goodbye

"It felt like I had a memorial service every time I did something to keep his memory alive."

30 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Simz Ngema remembers her late husband Dumisani Masilela with new music.
Simz Ngema remembers her late husband Dumisani Masilela with new music.
Image: Via Instagram

Two years after the death of her husband Dumi Masilela, actress and singer Simphiwe Ngema is finally ready to start letting go.

Simphiwe who's popularly known for playing Phindile on Isidingo started a new musical journey which she has used to honour  her late husband.

The star recently joined forces with Global Decaphfe for her most emotional single to date with a track and music video titled Thanda Ngempela.

While the last few years have been difficult for Simphiwe, she has finally found peace after her Dumi’s death and is excited about what the future holds for her.

“It has been a difficult journey and I feel it is time to let go, holding on what hurts more. Losing Dumi two months after our wedding was worse than my worst nightmare and after he passed away, I was afraid that people would forget him. So I did everything I could to keep his memory alive.

“But, at some point, I realised that holding on hurts so much more. It felt like I had a memorial service every time I did something to keep his memory alive and I went through all the emotions all over again,” she said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.

The singer added it was time to let go, and her song was her final goodbye.

“Eternal crush forever and always. It was such an amazing opportunity to put my feelings into a song with Bongani. We’ve both been grieving over the past few years and this has been the ultimate tribute to Dumi. I am so proud of the song we have created,” she added.

Simz Ngema commends her mother-in-law's strength & calls her a blessing

Simz Ngema has described her mother-in-law as a pillar of strength.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Simz Ngema on Dumi's death: 'I felt like I was literally stripped naked, emotionally'

Here's how Simz is picking up the pieces of her life after her husband Dumi Masilela's death.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Dumi Masilela’s unheard music includes heartfelt song to Simz

The song is a love song from a young husband to his new bride.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

I asked Dumi to come fetch me, but he didn't come, says Simz Ngema on grief

Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema has once again reflected on the devastating grief she experienced in the weeks following her husband's death, revealing that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' fans shake off twins drama and have a new fav TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  4. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  5. Bahumi on living in Somizi's shadow: It bothers me at times TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The future of Eskom: Gordhan's report in a nutshell
Explainer: All you need to know about Joburg cyber attack
X