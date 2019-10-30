Simz Ngema: It’s time to let go, this is my final goodbye

While the last few years have been difficult for Simphiwe, she has finally found peace after her Dumi’s death and is excited about what the future holds for her.

“It has been a difficult journey and I feel it is time to let go, holding on what hurts more. Losing Dumi two months after our wedding was worse than my worst nightmare and after he passed away, I was afraid that people would forget him. So I did everything I could to keep his memory alive.

“But, at some point, I realised that holding on hurts so much more. It felt like I had a memorial service every time I did something to keep his memory alive and I went through all the emotions all over again,” she said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.

The singer added it was time to let go, and her song was her final goodbye.

“Eternal crush forever and always. It was such an amazing opportunity to put my feelings into a song with Bongani. We’ve both been grieving over the past few years and this has been the ultimate tribute to Dumi. I am so proud of the song we have created,” she added.