SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen

As a petition to bring SK Khoza back toThe Queen goes viral, actor SK Khoza has responded to the calls.

The petition, started by a fan, demanded that Ferguson Films reconsider the contract termination of Shaka, also known as Sthembiso Khoza. And if the production company cannot do that, at least give him an honourable send-off after all the years that he has graced our screens.

The signature gathered more than 5,000 signatures by Tuesday and doubled overnight.

As the calls for him to return grew louder and louder, SK took to Twitter to thank fans.