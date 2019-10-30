TshisaLIVE

SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen

30 October 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor SK Khoza has a new project up his sleeve.
Actor SK Khoza has a new project up his sleeve.
Image: Instagram/SK Khoza

As a petition to bring SK Khoza back toThe Queen goes viral, actor SK Khoza has responded to the calls.

The petition, started by a fan, demanded that Ferguson Films reconsider the contract termination of Shaka, also known as Sthembiso Khoza. And if the production company cannot do that, at least give him an honourable send-off after all the years that he has graced our screens.

The signature gathered more than 5,000 signatures by Tuesday and doubled overnight.

As the calls for him to return grew louder and louder, SK took to Twitter to thank fans.

Sadly, he ruled out a return to The Queen but did promise to be back on screens soon.

"I'm about to shoot something else so see you soon," he wrote.

SK has been part of the soapie's storyline since its first season, but left the show recently.

Ferguson Films confirmed his departure in a statement in September, thanking him for his work on the production and hinting at him staying in the Ferguson Films family.

"SK has been a great contributor to the show, and remains on Ferguson Films top list of actors. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours, and have no doubt that he will continue to inspire as one of the most talented young actors in the country," the statement read.

MORE

The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka

Will you be signing the petition?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SK Khoza on embracing your scars

SK Khoza has some inspirational words for fans.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SK Khoza is leaving The Queen but fans want Zodwa to go instead

"We never discussed this as a country".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Idols SA' fans shake off twins drama and have a new fav TshisaLIVE
  3. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X