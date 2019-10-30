'South Africans love trash TV, we love drama' - Jub Jub defends Uyajola

Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub Maarohanye has defended the controversial “cheating” show saying people of Mzansi are “lining up” for the content.

In an interview on The Morning Flava on Metro FM recently, Jub Jub said he was a fan of TV content like Uyajola before he was the host of the highly disputed show.

“I believe, especially in the country that we are in, South Africans love trash TV. South Africans do not love anything that's good, they love drama.

“No no, trash TV is good. I mean, look at the numbers. Understand that we have been pulling in a million viewers just from an hour. I think we are doing really, really good.”

Jub Jub said the show was important because it exposed cheaters. He added that he knew the pain and suffering cheating caused, having cheated on a partner before.

“There's kids that are growing up in broken families, cheating is not cool and I think I would not have wanted to be a part of the show if I've never cheated. So, I'm not coming across as if I am a saint, I've cheated, I've hurt people and I've seen the kind of hurt it brings them.

“I didn't cheat on every relationship but those I cheated on, I saw that it affected them very badly. To do this some feel that I'm breaking up homes, I'm not breaking up homes.”

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker said he cheated because growing up he thought he could have every girl that he wanted.