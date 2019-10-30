WATCH | Kevin Hart shares his recovery after horror accident that almost took his life

The video cuts to the comedian doing physical therapy as he worked on recovering from his back injuries.

“When God talks, you got to listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things you needed most. I believe, through the accident, God was telling me to slow my life down.”

He added that after his accident he viewed things differently.

“I see life from a whole new perspective and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”

Kevin also thanked his family, friends, fans, and those who stuck by him during this testing time.

“I'm thankful for life, for family and friends, I'm thankful for the people that simply riding with me and have been with me cause you stood by me. My fans, I'm thankful for all your love and support.

“Don't take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised. I'm thankful for God, I'm thankful for life. I'm thankful for simply just being here. The road of being the bigger and better version of me, I'm looking forward to an amazing 2020.”