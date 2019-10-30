TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sjava brings 'mystery wife' on stage and Lady Zamar speaks out about his alleged abusiveness

30 October 2019 - 12:23 By Zama Luthuli

Sjava left fans shocked and confused at the weekend when he revealed he had a wife and brought her out on stage during a performance in Pretoria.

The Umama hitmaker also posted a picture of her on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday.

The musician, who was previously linked to Lady Zamar, had never mentioned being married.

Lady Zamar took to twitter, alleging that Sjava had been sexually, verbally and physically abusive towards her during their relationship, which is now over.

Many fans immediately took to Twitter to extend their solidarity with the songstress, while others defended Sjava.

Sjava has not yet publicly responded to Lady Zamar's allegations.

'N**ga swore he wasn't married' - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain

"Surprising that I was invited to perform at this event on Sunday where the wife was coming. The disrespect"
TshisaLIVE
Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don't talk

The star was asked how she managed to keep her relationship secret. She brought the spice by claiming she was 'lied to'
Lady Zamar: If your partner tells you to keep your relationship private, run

Fans thought she was subbing Sjava.
