Why Rouge has decided to wrap up rap for a while

30 October 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor and rapper Rouge wants to show off her singing ability.
She may be one of the most talented rappers in Mzansi, with stronger bars than a prison door, but Rouge is determined to also prove her worth as a singer.

The muso told TshisaLIVE that she has put rapping on ice for a bit to focus on projects that will allow her to sing more.

“A lot of people know me for my rapping, but I was singing before I was rapping. There is a whole other side of me. It is not that I am giving up hip-hop, I love it, I am just showing what else I can do. I want to do something that people will remember for a long time.”

She called it “the evolution of Rouge”.

“My music has elevated so much, in terms of what I was talking about. Back then I was really trying to prove a point, that I could rap, that I had bars, that I could keep up with the boys. Now it is about my story and the stories of my supporters. It's deliberate, I just wanted to grow in my music.”

Rouge added that she was at a crossroad several months ago and decided to fully embrace change.

“I don't think that we are meant to stay in the same place, there always needs to be growth and I am fully embracing it.”

