TshisaLIVE

Anele gives Ciara’s Beyoncé- inspired Halloween outfit the thumbs up

31 October 2019 - 09:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Ciara and her hubby shut down Halloween.
Ciara and her hubby shut down Halloween.
Image: Ciara's Instagram

It's clear that Ciara has won Halloween 2019, after the muso and her husband stepped out looking like Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

As the world celebrates Halloween on Thursday, celebs both sides of the sea have been showing off their costumes.

But there was only one costume that had everyone talking, including radio host Anele Mdoda, and that was Ciara and Russell's tribute to Bey and Jay.

The pair dressed up in outfits replicating the power couple's Apeshit music video.

Ciara and Russell switched it up a little and instead of standing in front of the famed Leonardo da Vinci painting the Mona Lisa, the couple posed in front of a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

View this post on Instagram

CC X Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Anele was stanning HARD at the costume and took to social media to give it the Beehive SA president stamp of approval.

“Ciara and Russell have won Halloween!” she wrote.

Other members of the local Beehive were also losing their minds and flooded social media with posts about the couple, until it trended on Wednesday night.

Pearl Thusi also held it down locally with her outfit inspired by Orange Is The New Black.

MORE

Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts

Anele Mdoda wants Americans to come up with new jokes, poverty and jungle jokes are too darn old.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate

Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda found herself at the centre of a social media storm, after her comments on former Destiny’s Child band ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Anele's 'unstoppable mission' for decent toilets in schools

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda is all about building safe and hygienic toilets for children at underprivileged schools.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  3. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  4. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X