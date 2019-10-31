La Sauce on industry struggles: You need to have your own back
La Sauce has been in the industry for a young minute and told TshisaLIVE that she has learnt to rely only on herself.
The actress and musician has gone through many ups and downs, and said she was able to stay in her lane by having her own back.
"The biggest challenge has been overcoming my fears and insecurities. I feel like as an artist, you need to look out for yourself. I had to teach myself to believe in myself. That it was really important to have my own back. You need to have your own back because people have expectations of you and will try tell you what to be, and you have to stay true to who you are."
La Sauce has a new single out, Emafini, that is all about love and the emotions that come with it.
"It has been a long wait for my people but I think it was worth the wait. This song has a different sound to it. It is a lot more mature. I have found a grounding.
"It is a love song, about people who are in love. It is about the emotion you feel when you are in love. It was inspired by the people around me and what I see."
As a celeb, La Sauce has to navigate the balance between her public life and her romances.
She is single at the moment but said she won't be looking for love in the industry.
"It is really difficult because of the pressures of the industry. I know the ups and the downs of it and I don't really think I would date someone in the industry. I try to keep my personal life private. I think that if it is important to you, you need to keep it safe, and it's the same with relationships."