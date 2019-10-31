La Sauce on industry struggles: You need to have your own back

La Sauce has been in the industry for a young minute and told TshisaLIVE that she has learnt to rely only on herself.

The actress and musician has gone through many ups and downs, and said she was able to stay in her lane by having her own back.

"The biggest challenge has been overcoming my fears and insecurities. I feel like as an artist, you need to look out for yourself. I had to teach myself to believe in myself. That it was really important to have my own back. You need to have your own back because people have expectations of you and will try tell you what to be, and you have to stay true to who you are."

La Sauce has a new single out, Emafini, that is all about love and the emotions that come with it.