TshisaLIVE

La Sauce on industry struggles: You need to have your own back

31 October 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
La Sauce has learnt some lessons in the industry.
La Sauce has learnt some lessons in the industry.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

La Sauce has been in the industry for a young minute and told TshisaLIVE that she has learnt to rely only on herself.

The actress and musician has gone through many ups and downs, and said she was able to stay in her lane by having her own back.

"The biggest challenge has been overcoming my fears and insecurities. I feel like as an artist, you need to look out for yourself. I had to teach myself to believe in myself. That it was really important to have my own back. You need to have your own back because people have expectations of you and will try tell you what to be, and you have to stay true to who you are."

La Sauce has a new single out, Emafini, that is all about love and the emotions that come with it.

"It has been a long wait for my people but I think it was worth the wait. This song has a different sound to it. It is a lot more mature. I have found a grounding.

"It is a love song, about people who are in love. It is about the emotion you feel when you are in love. It was inspired by the people around me and what I see."

As a celeb, La Sauce has to navigate the balance between her public life and her romances.

She is single at the moment but said she won't be looking for love in the industry.

"It is really difficult because of the pressures of the industry. I know the ups and the downs of it and I don't really think I would date someone in the industry. I try to keep my personal life private. I think that if it is important to you, you need to keep it safe, and it's the same with relationships."

MORE

Meja Shoba: SA movies can make an impact in Hollywood, but only if they stay in their lane

Meja has worked on several films and projects both sides of the Atlantic and told TshisaLIVE that the secret sauce to success in America is staying ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

La Sauce talks about realising her dream with acting debut on Ncese

La Sauce can hardly hide her excitement for the short film Ncese, co-directed by Nomzamo Mbatha.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

La Sauce's music video gets a whopping 4-million views

Although fans were not impressed when they found out that Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle's wedding was a PR stunt for La Sauce's music video, it ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  3. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig TshisaLIVE
  5. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X