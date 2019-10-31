TshisaLIVE

Mmatema Moremi and her hubby welcome a baby boy

31 October 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mmatema Moremi and her husband Tshepo Gavu were thrilled to welcome a baby boy.
Image: Mmatema Moremi Instagram

Idols SA runner-up Mmatema Moremi and her husband are on cloud nine after welcoming a baby boy.

The singer announced the birth of their little one on social media, posting a snap of baby's feet being held in a pair of hands.

She shared a scripture in the caption quoting, “All glory to God, our strength has come".

Mmatema was inundated with messages of congratulations.

The star and her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, hosted a cute reveal party for family and friends last month, just days after taking to social media to announce their pregnancy.

“After a really beautiful, chilly, emotional, fun, joyful day filled with love. Having prediction after prediction, the family going it's a girl, it's a boy. We popped the balloon and ... Mommy wins, it's a boy!” 

The pair got married in February.

TshisaLIVE
