TshisaLIVE

More than R70k raised to help 'struggling' SA music legend Steve Newman

31 October 2019 - 13:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans have started a crowdfunding page to help music veteran Steve Newman.
Fans have started a crowdfunding page to help music veteran Steve Newman.
Image: Steve Newman's Facebook

Fans and friends of veteran musician Steve Newman have raised more than R70,000 through a crowdfunding initiative to help the struggling star avoid having to seek refuge in a homeless shelter. 

Steve, a founding member of the popular African group Tananas, shocked many when he took to Facebook on Wednesday to reveal that he had hit on hard times because of the dire state of the music industry at the moment.

Recently a friend of mine, whom I've known for 61 years, lost his job and along with his son, sleeps at a night shelter. Since the economic crunch, the music scene has changed drastically with dwindling audiences and low income.”

He added that he himself could soon lose everything and move into a shelter for the homeless.

I've had to ask friends for help to pay rent and buy groceries. We have to move in a month and probably won't have cash for rent and deposit for a new place. We have run out of food and pet food so I think we're very close to going for the night shelter option. Sad, but a reality for many self-employed people. I will try to to remain optimistic and positive.”

His post touched many who read it and soon Alison Kipling had started a crowdfunding page to raise £2,000 (R39,000) to help pay for food and accommodation for the star.

“Steve Newman is a friend and amazing musician in SA. He is struggling financially at the moment and needs some help to buy food and find accommodation for his family. Hope you can help,” she wrote.

The fund reached its goal within hours and by Thursday morning had raised more than R70,000.

“Wishing you and your family all the best, Steve. I have only met you once or twice but the world is full of people who care for you, and have been inspired and awed by your music. Love xx,” Nikki Froneman wrote.

Niél Kruger said Steve had inspired him as a musician.

“Steve has been a massive influence and inspiration for me as a musician. I wish I could donate more but I suppose every bit helps. Please send him so much love and blessings.”

Cassper on how he was evicted & ended up living with a friend

The rapper has gone from being evicted to living in a mansion
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mo Flava is on a mission to help a 7-year-old girl learn to read

'We are working on helping in whatever way we can'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto

There have been hard times, but Samkelo Mdolomba pulled through and went back to the drawing board to create his record-breaking new album, ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  3. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  4. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X