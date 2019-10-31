Zahara can't 'get hold' of the Qwabe twins to help push their careers

Zahara is apparently still struggling to get into contact with Viggy and Virginia Qwabe but still has an interest in signing them even though they're longer part of Idols SA.

While the twins proved to be powerhouse singers, Zahara initially showed interest in signing them should they not make it as the winners of the singing competition.

However, after a "dramatic" exit from the singing competition by Viggy shortly after her sister Virginia was eliminated, Zahara still believes they have a beautiful story to tell.

If all goes according to plan and Zahara does end up signing the twins under her record label, she told TshisaLIVE she plans to give them freedom to decide how they want to tell their story through music.

"You cannot box people, so I will give them the freedom to be themselves. After the singing competition, they know what it is that they want to do. They know that they are talented in and know what their dreams and aspirations are. Also, they know how they want to tell their story."

Zahara added that all she can do is advise them on how to tell their story because she believes she knows where they were coming from. "I can hear in the kind of songs that they mostly sing, I think I understand where they want to be."