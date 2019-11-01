TshisaLIVE

An artist offered me R100k to act like we’re dating, says Thuli Phongolo

01 November 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thuli Phongolo says she was offered some serious coins.
Thuli Phongolo says she was offered some serious coins.
Image: Via Thuli's Instagram

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo has lifted the lid on a publicity stunt that she was supposed to be part of, telling fans she was offered some serious coins to “be in a relationship” with another celeb.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to drop the bombshell, explaining that she was approached by an artist to act like she was dating him. 

It was clearly meant to be a publicity stunt because the dude approached her just before he was set to drop an album.

“My team and I have heard it all,” she added.

Though she didn't spill who the artist was, Thuli's comments were soon filled with speculation and hilarious reaction.

The star left Generations last year and has been collecting coins as a DJ since.

“Since I have started DJing, things have been going well. I am going to have my mixes on one of the stations here and of course I have been working with (shoe brand) Footwork. There are upcoming roles where you will see me in a different light, not as a child anymore, and I hope fans will like that and can relate,” she told Trending SA at the time.

