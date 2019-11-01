Cassper's Fill Up prices split Twitter

Fans have flocked to social media to weigh in on the price of tickets for Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng show next month, after hospitality packages were announced on Thursday.

Cassper took to Twitter to release details about the packages, which range from R1,495 per person for the silver option to R2,399 per person for the platinum package.

He did not reveal what is included, but directed interested followers to the booking team.