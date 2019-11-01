Cassper's Fill Up prices split Twitter
Fans have flocked to social media to weigh in on the price of tickets for Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng show next month, after hospitality packages were announced on Thursday.
Cassper took to Twitter to release details about the packages, which range from R1,495 per person for the silver option to R2,399 per person for the platinum package.
He did not reveal what is included, but directed interested followers to the booking team.
My VVIPS. I known yall been asking me about the hospitality packages!!!! They are finally available at these prices. #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/ahMGlvicyt— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 31, 2019
The offers split opinions, with some fans saying the prices were exorbitant.
Others felt they were similar to packages for other major events and were willing to pay ... even if it cost a kidney.
Then there were those who wanted to know what they would get for their coins, like the ability to turn down the concert if their phone rang. LOL!
Of course, regular tickets are also available.
The cheapest are level three upper-seat tickets at R100, while level two tickets cost R150. Level one seated tickets and general standing will set you back R200, while golden circle tickets cost R400.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Which means when my phone rings I have a right to ask mr dj to lower the volume??? pic.twitter.com/6MyF3ipsO1— Thabo Donald Matlotl (@MatlotlThabo) November 1, 2019
I'm coming up but for general package pic.twitter.com/7wlx1hZDDE— Shameless (@TshekoHabele) November 1, 2019
WHICH PACKAGE GIVES US A CHANCE TO HOLD UR HAND N CONGRATULATE YOU❕— SOUTH AHH 📢 (@UOL_SA) October 31, 2019