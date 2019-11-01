DBN Gogo on fame: I struggle to say no

DBN Gogo is one of the hottest acts in Mzansi at the moment but admits that she is still trying to get her head around this whole fame thing.

The Durban-based star has exploded onto the scene in the last two years and told TshisaLIVE that she is only starting to adapt to the life of a celeb.

“It is really weird because I still hang out with my friends like before. I leave them to go to a gig and then come back and chill with them. I have started to get stopped in the mall but it is only by a few people. The thing is getting my head around the fact that people want to speak and interact with me.”

She said one of the hardest lessons she is learning is to say no.

“People know me as a pretty open and friendly person so I am learning now to draw lines and say no. It is a weird space for me. I haven't figured out how to deal with it properly. I reply to all my DMs. I still see everyone as a friend.”

The star is set to perform alongside some of the biggest acts in the country on stage at the Rage In The City Concert in Johannesburg from November 29 to December 1.

The DJ is excited by the opportunity to showcase her talent at the event and said she is hard at work putting together a set that will blow the young 'uns away.

“I think it is a great opportunity to showcase my music to a younger market, perhaps a different market. I love that it is over three days so you get a chance to have different acts perform. For me it will be interesting and a bit of challenge because I have to give the children what they want.”