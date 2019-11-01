LISTEN | 702's moving tribute to Xolani Gwala reflects on his 'compassionate, yet fearless' nature

After more than two decades in the broadcasting industry, Xolani Gwala has left a legacy of being fearless, yet compassionate and respectful in getting the story.

News of Gwala's death was confirmed by his family on 702 on Friday morning.

Gwala was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017, but confirmed to be in remission in July 2018.

Since news of his death broke, an outpouring of tributes has dominated social media, as politicians, high-profile personalities and listeners remember the man nicknamed Bra XG.

The radio station Gwala called home for many years has released a touching tribute, which highlights some of the interviews he's done over the years.

From interviewing the president to heartfelt memories Gwala shared with fellow journalists, the podcast sums up why the nation is in mourning.

“A journalist, a gentleman, a fierce proponent of democracy. Xolani Gwala has been a steadfast companion and champion for South Africa, on the air and off, over his 24-year career. He was irrepressible, kind and always respectful,” was the description with which the podcast started.

Listen to the full tribute here: