TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema on Dumi’s song 'Hamba': It was his goodbye

"When he played it for me I said to him 'You sang this song with your soul' and he said, 'I was crying when I sang this song'"

01 November 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Simz Ngema says her last goodbye to her late husband, Dumi Masilela.
Simz Ngema says her last goodbye to her late husband, Dumi Masilela.
Image: Instagram/ Simz Ngema

It has been over two years since the death of her husband Dumi Masilela, and actress  Simphiwe Ngema still looks for strength through him.

Since Dumi's passing, Simphiwe has vocally admitted that she has been battling to let go of the memory of her late husband and expressed that she often listens to his music whenever she is down.

She shared on Instagram that one of the songs that gave her strength and lifted her spirits was a song Dumi recorded four days before he died, Hamba.

“Every time I feel down I listen to this song. Dumi recorded this song four days before he passed away and it was the last song he recorded. When he played it for me I said to him 'You sang this song with your soul' and he said, 'I was crying when I sang this song.'

“When you listen to the song you can actually hear that he was crying. This song was his goodbye.” 

After mourning Dumi for two years, Simz recently announced that she was finally ready to let go.

She started a new musical journey which she has used to honour her late husband, joining forces with Global Decaphfe for her most emotional single to date on the track Thanda Ngempela.

While the last few years have been difficult for Simphiwe, she has finally found peace after Dumi’s death and is excited about what the future holds for her.

“It's time to let go and my song Thanda Ngempela is my final goodbye.” 

MORE

Simz Ngema: It’s time to let go, this is my final goodbye

'It felt like I had a memorial service every time I did something to keep his memory alive. It’s time to let go and this is my final goodbye'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig

Simz ended her performance with the words, 'I love you Dumi Masilela'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | This video of Simz & Dumi in happier times will have you in tears

Simz Ngema shared the sweetest video of her and Dumi Masilela in happier times.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE
  4. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  5. Former Idols SA contestant Nosipho: I don't think the competition is rigged TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X