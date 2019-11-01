Simz Ngema on Dumi’s song 'Hamba': It was his goodbye

It has been over two years since the death of her husband Dumi Masilela, and actress Simphiwe Ngema still looks for strength through him.

Since Dumi's passing, Simphiwe has vocally admitted that she has been battling to let go of the memory of her late husband and expressed that she often listens to his music whenever she is down.

She shared on Instagram that one of the songs that gave her strength and lifted her spirits was a song Dumi recorded four days before he died, Hamba.

“Every time I feel down I listen to this song. Dumi recorded this song four days before he passed away and it was the last song he recorded. When he played it for me I said to him 'You sang this song with your soul' and he said, 'I was crying when I sang this song.'

“When you listen to the song you can actually hear that he was crying. This song was his goodbye.”