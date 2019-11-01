SNAPS | The life of Xolani Gwala in six pictures

South Africans are reeling after the death of veteran broadcast journalist Xolani Gwala.

Gwala was the host of Radio 702's The Xolani Gwala show. His passing was confirmed by his family who spoke to 702 on Friday morning.

Gwala shocked Mzansi in 2017 when he announced that he would be off-air for a period due to suffering from colon cancer, but hope was restored when the station manager announced that he was recovering well and Gwala went back on air in August 2018.

Scores of industry colleagues and South Africans who tuned in to the show have conveyed their condolences and shared their fond memories of Gwala on social media.

Here are six pictures that sum up the life of Xolani Gwala.