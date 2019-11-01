TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | The life of Xolani Gwala in six pictures

01 November 2019 - 09:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Xolani Gwala has died.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

South Africans are reeling after the death of veteran broadcast journalist Xolani Gwala.

Gwala was the host of Radio 702's The Xolani Gwala show. His passing was confirmed by his family who spoke to 702 on Friday morning.

Gwala shocked Mzansi in 2017 when he announced that he would be off-air for a period due to suffering from colon cancer, but hope was restored when the station manager announced that he was recovering well and Gwala went back on air in August 2018.

Scores of industry colleagues and South Africans who tuned in to the show have conveyed their condolences and shared their fond memories of Gwala on social media.

Here are six pictures that sum up the life of Xolani Gwala.

South African news readers, Noxolo Grootboom and Xolani Gwala.
Image: Gallo Images
Xolani Gwala attends a Men's Health awards event held at the Arabella Sheraton in Cape Town.
Image: Luba Lesolle
Gwala announced in 2017 that he was taking a break from radio after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe
Xolani Gwala during an interview about his cancer battle and returning to the airwaves on August 7, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe
Gwala was in remission for a time and returned to radio with a mission to fight the stigma around cancer.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe

TshisaLIVE
