WATCH | 'The fight you put up was nothing short of admirable': Tributes pour in for Xolani Gwala
News of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala's death on Friday morning has sent shock waves across the country.
Since his death was confirmed by his family on Radio 702, an outpouring of tributes from politicians, well-known personalities and listeners have dominated social media.
Gwala had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017, but was in remission in August last year.
Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase said Gwala had a special pedigree and was a hard-hitting broadcaster, but respectful towards his guests.
“He always got the answers without being rude. He loved radio and was a great human being even off air.
“He was the ultimate gentleman, friendly and cared about his colleagues. He had that infectious laugh that calmed everyone and anchored his success on team success,” Mahlase said.
The last project they worked on together was the interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa, where Gwala asked the “difficult and necessary questions”, said Mahlase.
“We are inspired by his brave fight against cancer, he was courageous. He loved South Africa. We lost someone who loved our country, who loved our democracy, who loved us. Condolences to his family. We thank them for giving him to us. Rest in peace Xolani.”
BRO!!! 🤯😢 The fight you put up was nothing short of admirable!! You were always selfless and wanting to BE the difference!!! Broadcasting has lost a titan!! Till we meet again 💔 #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/l9HNiCMD5y— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 1, 2019
Sad day. God gained an angel. Your voice will be missed on the radio & will definitely miss you on those Sunday mornings when you get your car washed & read the newspapers while I play golf. May Heaven receive you.— Mutodi Neshehe (@Mutodi) November 1, 2019
Much love & light#ripxg #ripxolanigwala #fuckcancer #mutodi 🎤 pic.twitter.com/mFrRYtwwCN
We send our deepest condolences to the Gwala family, his colleagues, friends, and fans for the departure of Xolani Gwala who was arguably one of the most outstanding broadcasters of our times. #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/RPrFP6j5wn— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) November 1, 2019
South Africa has lost an exceptional son. I’m going to miss your humility, your infectious laugh, generosity & your passion. You taught me to celebrate life. It was privilege to have known you XG. I’m broken, my heart is shattered. Condolences to the Gwala family. #RipXolaniGwala— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) November 1, 2019
#RIPXolaniGwala one of the most exceptional broadcasters in this industry. The creme de la creme of people truly incredible in their craft & a noble soul.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 1, 2019
May you rest in eternal power.
You've fulfilled your purpose 🙏
God comfort the family & loved ones. 🕊️💛
Ubomi💔. What a loss to broadcasting, and the world💔 !!! #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/9gbVlS0p5p— Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) November 1, 2019
Current affairs will never be the same again 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/lByDTXE0Ew— IG: Silindo_dlamini (@Silindo_okuhle) November 1, 2019
Eish....strength to his family 😔wow losing a loved one is painful #RIPXolaniGwala— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 1, 2019