TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Lasizwe’s world cup final stress will have you in stitches

01 November 2019 - 15:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Lasizwe pokes fun at RWC stress.
Lasizwe pokes fun at RWC stress.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

YouTube sensation Lasizwe, like many Saffas, has expressed how stressed he is about the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final match taking place this Saturday.

SA will face England in what promises to be an epic match in Yokohama, Japan. It kicks off at 11am.

The funnyman, this time as Nomatriquency, shared how the stress has gotten to him.

Nomatriquency is also a little irritated by her Afrikaans boyfriend Dirikie, played by Divan Laing, for not sharing the same views on Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

“If Siya Kolisi can wink at my direction now, you are gone. It's just I am staying for the land,” said Nomatriquency.

LOL. Watch the video below:

