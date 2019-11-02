A month to go and Cassper's still struggling to find Fill Up sponsors

There's only a month and a bit to go before the Fill Up Royal Bafokeng concert and Cassper is still struggling to get sponsors.

The rapper - who was allegedly saddled with R7m debt last year after largely going it alone for his Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert in Durban - this week opened up about his struggles to once again receive funding from local government and sponsors.

"No sponsors from the NW gov yet. Santse ke kopa thuso. It's hard ouchea bro," he told fans on Monday evening.