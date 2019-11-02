A month to go and Cassper's still struggling to find Fill Up sponsors
There's only a month and a bit to go before the Fill Up Royal Bafokeng concert and Cassper is still struggling to get sponsors.
The rapper - who was allegedly saddled with R7m debt last year after largely going it alone for his Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert in Durban - this week opened up about his struggles to once again receive funding from local government and sponsors.
"No sponsors from the NW gov yet. Santse ke kopa thuso. It's hard ouchea bro," he told fans on Monday evening.
No sponsors from the NW gov yet. Santse ke kopa thuso. It's hard ouchea bro. https://t.co/tgr4C2MYQk— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 28, 2019
The star opened up earlier in the day about his ongoing battle to get a sponsor.
“I struggle with sponsors every year with Fill Up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now, but nah. It's hard for a black entrepreneur in SA, bro. It's so hard! But we soldier on! 15 December, we #FillUpRoyalBafokeng!” he wrote.
While many sent messages of encouragement to Cass, others claimed he should change his strategy because his rival AKA was able to pull sponsors.
Cassper hit back at the suggestion and told his critics to go educate themselves. He also claimed to have turned down sponsors because they had offered him "peanuts".
Y'all love talking like y'all know. You have never operated at this level. Educate yourselfs. We are talking tens of millions here, not a budget for a bash. We have turned down sponsors cause they insist on giving us peanuts.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 29, 2019