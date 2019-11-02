AKA calls out brands that don't collab with local artists
Fresh from the release of his sneaker collab with Reebok, rapper AKA has called on brands that don't work with local talent to be made “unfashionable, uncool and irrelevant”.
AKA released his SneAKA range last weekend. It was the latest collab for the muso, who also signed for his own range of Cruz Vodka.
The Fela in Versace hitmaker was feeling himself, and warmed up his Twitter fingers after the range dropped to urge his followers to disown any brand that was not working with local talent.
“Any brand who wants to sell their products to our people without collaborating with our people must be made unfashionable, uncool and irrelevant,” he said.
ANY BRAND WHO WANTS TO SELL THEIR PRODUCTS TO OUR PEOPLE WITHOUT COLLABORATING WITH OUR PEOPLE MUST BE MADE UNFASHIONABLE, UNCOOL AND IRRELEVANT.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 27, 2019
He went on to thank Reebok and Cruz for the collabs, and challenged other brands to take on local collabs.
I want to Thank @REEBOK SOUTH AFRICA for having the BALLS to pull this off. We now CHALLENGE the other sports wear brands in this country to STOP taking money OUT and INVEST in SOUTH AFRICAN FACES and give them the collaborations they deserve. We want to see more “SNEAKAs” 🇿🇦— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 27, 2019
I want to thank @Cruzvodka for buying into my vision and trusting me with their brand. We now CHALLENGE other brands to give SOUTH AFRICAN faces the collaborations and products they deserve. We showed you it works, now go it do properly. 🇿🇦— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 27, 2019