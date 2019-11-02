Busiswa is buzzing after getting a shout-out from Halle Berry
Busiswa was on cloud nine when sis Halle Berry gave her a young shout-out recently.
Halle was deep in her feels listening to Busiswa's collab with Beyoncé and Moonchild, My Power, and showed her appreciation for the track on Instagram Stories.
Halle tagged all the major artists on the track and soon Busiswa was getting a notification alerting her to the fact that the actress had mentioned her in a post.
Sis nearly fell off her chair and rushed to social media to freak TF out.
In a Twitter post she gushed: “Halle Berry mentioned me in a story and I don't know how to act. Like, she knows who I am.”
Halle Berry mentioned me in a story & I don't know how to act😳 Like, she knows who I am🙈— #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) October 25, 2019
Fans celebrated with their queen and shared memes and messages of excitement at the shout-out.
I remember when she called me last week telling me how impressed she is with your singing. pic.twitter.com/SNE8kwWaCC— Thabo (@Ngoasheng247) October 26, 2019
This is how we feel when yal mention us😭 please mention us we wants it pic.twitter.com/s9wNwSG6d6— Ⓜ️🅰️S🅾️K🅰️ (@JoyBlackZA) October 26, 2019
I feel like you left out an "oh my God I'm so happy" 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z128j7Khle— Mahlatse Nyapele (@Mahlatse_Juicy) October 26, 2019