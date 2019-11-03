TshisaLIVE

Mo Setumo serving looks on vacay in Bali

'Serving face, body, friendship and love!'

03 November 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Mo Setumo is all sorts of moods on her Bali vacay.
Image: Via Instagram

When she's not playing Mmabatho on The Queen, Mo Setumo is out here living her best life, soaking up the sun in Bali.

The star is doing the most on Instagram with sexy snaps of herself on an island adventure.

She served up “too much heat” as she took some much needed time out from Mzansi.

The gorgeous actress was not alone on the trip. As her snaps show, she was busy having fun with her girls - including enjoying elephant rides.

Feeling whole and complete on her young vacay, Mo said it was "as colourful as her spirit".

She gave her followers all kinds of moods as she served "face, body, friendship and love".

As colourful as my Spirit! 💛

An Angel at Heaven’s Gate! 🖤

Serving Face. Body. Friendship and Love! ♥️

Angel 😇

