Ncaaww! 3 times that Ntando Duma’s daughter was the cutest
03 November 2019 - 14:00
Junior De Rocka and Ntando Duma's' little princess Sbahle is one of Mzansi's cutest celeb children, just swallow your pride and admit it.
Little Sbahle's mom posted a picture of her at a fashion show earlier this month that will melt your heart.
She owned the stage with her walk and confidence.
Sbahle is intelligent and grasps things really quickly, as you can see in these three moments shared by Ntando on social media recently.
Sbahle owns the catwalk.
Daddy's girl doesn't need airtime to call him, instead she uses her feet. How cute!
Levels! Sbahle doesn't cry for a nappy change. Instead she poses to alert her parents