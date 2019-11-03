Zodwa's words of wisdom for her son: I'm investing all my powers in you

Zodwa Wabantu is not just the queen of vosho but also a loving and responsible mother.

The entertainer is investing a lot of money in her son's education and took to Instagram recently to post a video of her encouraging her son to keep making her proud.

In the video she advises her son to not underestimate the value of education and added that he is the reason she wakes up every day to work.

"Do you lack anything?" Zodwa asked? Her son replied no.

She has always instilled in him that education is the key to success and has often dropped pearls of wisdom encouraging him to work hard with his studies.