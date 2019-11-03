TshisaLIVE

Zodwa's words of wisdom for her son: I'm investing all my powers in you

03 November 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zodwa Wabantu told her son that she is investing all her powers in him.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu is not just the queen of vosho but also a loving and responsible mother.

The entertainer is investing a lot of money in her son's education and took to Instagram recently to post a video of her encouraging her son to keep making her proud.

In the video she advises her son to not underestimate the value of education and added that he is the reason she wakes up every day to work.

"Do you lack anything?" Zodwa asked? Her son replied no.

She has always instilled in him that education is the key to success and has often dropped pearls of wisdom encouraging him to work hard with his studies.

View this post on Instagram

Power is This🤞 Future

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

She said she didn't go to school and was investing in her child.

"You know I'm your mom, your silly mom who does scary and shocking things. But when it comes to you, do you lack anything? You must pass my son, do well I didn't go to school all my powers I'm investing in you. You will always be a child to me, you will never grow in my eyes."

It's always good to see a parents preaching the gospel of education to to their kids. 

