Fans are convinced Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini are back together - here's why
Jessica Nkosi's fans were left confused after she was spotted on her baby daddy TK Dlamini's Instagram Stories.
In September Jessica confirmed her break-up with TK following infidelity allegations against him. In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, the Isibaya actress claimed that TK had been unfaithful during their relationship and that they were no longer romantically involved.
Although Jessica made it clear then that she wasn't with her baby daddy, fans were shocked to see her pop up on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, when TK shared scenes of himself and Jessica jiving together at the AKA Orchestra eThekwini concert looking all loved up and happy.
Lol I feel for those who were fighting Jessica Nkosi battles, where are they 😂😂😂😂😂 #mastermind pic.twitter.com/zMqDYx0ZB5— Ex Parte: Donda 🇿🇦 (@Makho_Ngobese) November 2, 2019
While some fans were shocked to see Jessica in the video, some reiterated the importance of minding your own business.
Before the infidelity allegations, the couple kept their relationship mostly under wraps. They only made their relationship public with the arrival of their first child together in October last year.
Mixed reactions have been buzzing since the video was first shared.
I was at the forefront Judas Jessica 😂 pic.twitter.com/RPc08HjGLB— Tebogo T (@TherealMadamT) November 3, 2019
La re Jessica Nkosi went back to her baby daddy Mastermind? 🤣 the same Jessica who took to twitter with a thread laughing and stuff? 🤣🤣🤣 o na re "it hurts" kana— Leftivić (@Rragwe_Bana) November 3, 2019
It's harder to break up when there is a child involved. After a break up what you need is space. You can't distance yourself when y'all have a kid.— Omphile (@Omphile46713001) November 3, 2019
This is not the first time that Jessica has had tongues wagging. Shortly after confirming the split with her baby daddy, she and DJ Zinhle found themselves trending after a video of the two of them went viral.
The video, taken at an event in Johannesburg and posted to Zinhle's Instagram Stories, shows Jessica singing to Stefflon Don and French Montana's song Hurtin' Me while the pair look at the camera. Jessica sings the lyrics, “I heard you've got a new girlfriend and it's hurting me.”