Fans are convinced Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini are back together - here's why

Jessica Nkosi's fans were left confused after she was spotted on her baby daddy TK Dlamini's Instagram Stories.

In September Jessica confirmed her break-up with TK following infidelity allegations against him. In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, the Isibaya actress claimed that TK had been unfaithful during their relationship and that they were no longer romantically involved.

Although Jessica made it clear then that she wasn't with her baby daddy, fans were shocked to see her pop up on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, when TK shared scenes of himself and Jessica jiving together at the AKA Orchestra eThekwini concert looking all loved up and happy.