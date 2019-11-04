TshisaLIVE

Fans are convinced Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini are back together - here's why

04 November 2019 - 14:03 By Masego Seemela
Jessica Nkosi might be back together with her baby daddy TK Dlamini.
Jessica Nkosi might be back together with her baby daddy TK Dlamini.
Image: Jessica Nkosi/Instagram

Jessica Nkosi's fans were left confused after she was spotted on her baby daddy TK Dlamini's Instagram Stories.

In September Jessica confirmed her break-up with TK following infidelity allegations against him. In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, the Isibaya actress claimed that TK had been unfaithful during their relationship and that they were no longer romantically involved.

Although Jessica made it clear then that she wasn't with her baby daddy, fans were shocked to see her pop up on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, when TK shared scenes of himself and Jessica jiving together at the AKA Orchestra eThekwini concert looking all loved up and happy.

While some fans were shocked to see Jessica in the video, some reiterated the importance of minding your own business. 

Before the infidelity allegations, the couple kept their relationship mostly under wraps. They only made their relationship public with the arrival of their first child together in October last year.

Mixed reactions have been buzzing since the video was first shared.

This is not the first time that Jessica has had tongues wagging. Shortly after confirming the split with her baby daddy, she and DJ Zinhle found themselves trending after a video of the two of them went viral.

The video, taken at an event in Johannesburg and posted to Zinhle's Instagram Stories, shows Jessica singing to Stefflon Don and French Montana's song Hurtin' Me while the pair look at the camera. Jessica sings the lyrics, “I heard you've got a new girlfriend and it's hurting me.”

READ MORE:

DJ Zinhle and Kairo steal the show at AKA orchestra gig

DJ Zinhle, her baby girl Kairo and AKA served some serious family goals over the weekend at the AKA orchestra show which took place in Durban.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Jessica Nkosi goes on a block fest after being cyberbullied

"Let Jessica Nkosi live her best life, tuu"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Jessica Nkosi: Any man who hits a woman belongs in the pits of hell

Jessica called out all those who claim to love their partner and then abuse them.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. An artist offered me R100k to act like we’re dating, says Thuli Phongolo TshisaLIVE
  2. Busiswa is buzzing after getting a shout-out from Halle Berry TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet TshisaLIVE
  4. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper's Fill Up prices split Twitter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X