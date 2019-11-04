Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet
The sacking of a YFM content producer for an alleged “racist” tweet about Nicholas Ninow has left many social media users shook.
YFM confirmed in a statement over the weekend that it had fired Camagwini Mavovana for her remarks on Twitter about convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow.
The radio station said that on October 16 it was brought to its attention via its social media platforms that the independent contractor and senior content producer had posted “racially discriminatory commentary on her personal social media account relating to a matter of broad public interest”.
Camagwini had weighed in on Ninow's conviction, tweeting, “Nicholas is representing his race well. Amnesia is something they’re good at, especially when they have to take accountability. Let the dog rot in jail and call it a day.”
YFM's MD Haseena Cassim said there was no excuse for the statement made by Camagwini and the station had taken action against her.
“The offensive comments do not reflect the views and values of YFM. Ms Mavovana was immediately suspended following management being made aware of the post. After careful consideration, Ms Mavovana’s contract with YFM has been terminated.”
Cassim said the station encouraged a united society and non-racialism.
“The station is mindful of its role and power in shaping and influencing the mindsets of young people and endeavours to create a platform of open, transparent and inclusive conversation.
“In as much as we promote and encourage freedom of expression, we cannot ignore that full enjoyment of a right could infringe on other rights.”
The statement divided social media.
While some applauded the station's decision, others shared their outrage.
Here are some of the reactions:
Could this be enough grounds for us to boycott @Yfm? This is outrageous! Are that united, just to prove a point? They must reverse this, they probably tried to force her to apologize. You see what that SABC interview was about. This is what white privilege is!— Motlalepula M (@MA_Motlalepula) November 2, 2019
👏👏👏👏👍👍👍 I have to be honest, I expected double standards and you have proved me wrong.— 👒Mz_Gerry🎀 (@GeraldeneKruger) November 1, 2019
Isn't YFM owned by Rupert, there's nothing racist about Camagwini's statement. https://t.co/cpYEVlnwqG— Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) November 2, 2019
She made it about race when it wasn't even about that to begin with. Good job YFM!— Sandz🍃 (@saneledyani) November 1, 2019