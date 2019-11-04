Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet

The sacking of a YFM content producer for an alleged “racist” tweet about Nicholas Ninow has left many social media users shook.

YFM confirmed in a statement over the weekend that it had fired Camagwini Mavovana for her remarks on Twitter about convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow.

The radio station said that on October 16 it was brought to its attention via its social media platforms that the independent contractor and senior content producer had posted “racially discriminatory commentary on her personal social media account relating to a matter of broad public interest”.

Camagwini had weighed in on Ninow's conviction, tweeting, “Nicholas is representing his race well. Amnesia is something they’re good at, especially when they have to take accountability. Let the dog rot in jail and call it a day.”