TshisaLIVE

Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet

04 November 2019 - 10:36 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Camagwini Mavovana had weighed in on rapist Nicholas Ninow's conviction.
Camagwini Mavovana had weighed in on rapist Nicholas Ninow's conviction.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The sacking of a YFM content producer for an alleged “racist” tweet about Nicholas Ninow has left many social media users shook.

YFM confirmed in a statement over the weekend that it had fired Camagwini Mavovana for her remarks on Twitter about convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow.

The radio station said that on October 16 it was brought to its attention via its social media platforms that the independent contractor and senior content producer had posted “racially discriminatory commentary on her personal social media account relating to a matter of broad public interest”.

Camagwini had weighed in on Ninow's conviction, tweeting, “Nicholas is representing his race well. Amnesia is something they’re good at, especially when they have to take accountability. Let the dog rot in jail and call it a day.”

LISTEN | Dros rapist says the drugs and alcohol made him do it

YFM's MD Haseena Cassim said there was no excuse for the statement made by Camagwini  and the station had taken action against her.

“The offensive comments do not reflect the views and values of YFM. Ms Mavovana was immediately suspended following management being made aware of the post. After careful consideration, Ms Mavovana’s contract with YFM has been terminated.”

Cassim said the station encouraged a united society and non-racialism.

“The station is mindful of its role and power in shaping and influencing the mindsets of young people and endeavours to create a platform of open, transparent and inclusive conversation.

“In as much as we promote and encourage freedom of expression, we cannot ignore that full enjoyment of a right could infringe on other rights.”

The statement divided social media.

While some applauded the station's decision, others shared their outrage.

Here are some of the reactions:

Nicholas Ninow's mother regrets not helping him overcome drug addiction

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother has told the SABC that she regrets not assisting her son overcome his drug addiction
News
1 week ago

Drugs, apologies & a life sentence - Five chilling moments from Nicholas Ninow's court appearance

Nicholas Ninow was handed a life sentence after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in September 2018.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life

Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow showed no remorse for raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant toilet cubicle and should spend his life behind bars.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. An artist offered me R100k to act like we’re dating, says Thuli Phongolo TshisaLIVE
  2. Busiswa is buzzing after getting a shout-out from Halle Berry TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper's Fill Up prices split Twitter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X