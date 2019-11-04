TshisaLIVE

Halala! Graeme Smith and Romy Lanfranchi have tied the knot

04 November 2019 - 12:33 By Karishma Thakurdin
Graeme Smith and Romy Lanfranchi are married.
Graeme Smith and Romy Lanfranchi are married.
Image: Graeme Smith/Instagram

Retired cricketer Graeme Smith added to the list of reasons to celebrate at the weekend when he and fiancé Romy Lanfranchi tied the knot. 

Graeme announced in October that he had popped the question. 

The sportsman shared a beautiful snap of him and Romy with their five children and described the day as “incredible”. 

The couple welcomed their first son together in December 2016.

Graeme and Romy found their way into each other's arms shortly after he separated from his ex-wife, Morgan Deane, in 2014.  

In an interview with YOU magazine, Romy said they were introduced by mutual friends.

“He’s a solid man and we have common values and interests,” she told the mag.

