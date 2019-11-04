Here's how you can honour Xolani Gwala

Family, friends and fans are expected to gather throughout the week to honour veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala at several memorial services across Johannesburg.

Gwala died on Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

There's been an outpouring of tributes in the wake of the radio veteran's death, with his contribution to the broadcasting industry applauded.

On its website on Monday morning, Radio 702 published a list of memorial services the public is welcome to attend to celebrate Gwala's life.

Monday (Nov 4) Prayer Service Time: 6pm to 8pm; Place: St Michael's Anglican Church; Address: 73 Mount Street, cnr Bryanston Drive, Bryanston

Wednesday (Nov 6) Memorial Service Time: 10:00am to 1pm; Place: Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church; Address: Rivonia Rd & North Rd, Rivonia, Sandton 2128

Thursday (Nov 7) Radio 702 Memorial Service Time: 10am to 1pm; Place: TBC Please look out for more details regarding the venue on Radio 702 social media platforms.

Gwala will be laid to rest after a funeral service in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal.

It has been revealed that, in lieu of flowers, Gwala asked for donations to be made to the Teddy Bear Foundation:

Investec Bank Ltd: Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, account number: 10011311625, branch code: 580 105, branch name: 100 Grayston Drive

​Nedbank Bank Ltd: Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, account number: 1944183361, branch code: 194 405, branch name: Parktown