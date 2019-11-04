LISTEN | Tipcee: Babes Wodumo is not a bad influence on me
Tipcee has slammed claims that her bestie, gqom star Babes Wodumo, is a bad influence on her.
These claims have clouded Tipcee and Babes' friendship ever since assault charges were laid against them earlier this year.
The charges were withdrawn in May.
LISTEN to what Tipcee had to say:
Tipcee celebrated the launch of her album, Snyper, at Universal Studios in Rosebank, Johannesburg, last Wednesday night.
It was an emotional moment for the star, who struggled to fight back tears of joy.
“I'm so excited and nervous at the same time, but I'm fine now. I would like to thank Universal Music, DJ Tira and my Afrotainment family for the opportunity.”
Tipcee said her songs were inspired by situations she's exposed to and that her album was a mix of kwaito, gqom, RnB and rap.