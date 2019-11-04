Sjava 'pursuing legal action' against abuse allegations

Sjava has responded to abuse and assault allegations levelled against him, stating that he plans to pursue the matter legally.

These accusations were made by Sjava's ex-girlfriend and musician, Lady Zamar, after their relationship dominated headlines once again last week.

Lady Zamar became a major talking point on social media after Sjava's wife was introduced to the nation at his one-man show.

Zamar penned a lengthy Twitter thread which detailed the pain she allegedly went through during their relationship and made it clear that she had no idea that her then partner was married.

In a now deleted tweet, Zamar also made abuse and assault allegations. Even though she did not mention Sjava's name, tweeps joined the dots.

Sjava broke his silence on Friday and took to social media stating that Zamar's abuse allegations were false and that he was pursuing the matter through formal legal channels.

“I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels.”