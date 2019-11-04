TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Connie Ferguson dressed as Jerry in 'The Queen' is the best thing EVER

04 November 2019 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Shona and Connie Ferguson.
Shona and Connie Ferguson.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson's Halloween look this year as The Queen's Jerry Maake is the best thing we've ever seen.

She channelled the character, played by husband Shona Ferguson, in a series of posts on social media recently.

The 49-year-old mogul shared two videos of herself dressed as a cop on Instagram, complete with Jerry's signature walk and awkward gestures.

She nailed all of it, even recreating Jerry's awkward grin.

Check the videos below:

View this post on Instagram

#CaptainJerryMaakeSurprise!👮‍♀️😬❤️

A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) on

