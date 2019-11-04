WATCH | Connie Ferguson dressed as Jerry in 'The Queen' is the best thing EVER

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson's Halloween look this year as The Queen's Jerry Maake is the best thing we've ever seen.

She channelled the character, played by husband Shona Ferguson, in a series of posts on social media recently.

The 49-year-old mogul shared two videos of herself dressed as a cop on Instagram, complete with Jerry's signature walk and awkward gestures.

She nailed all of it, even recreating Jerry's awkward grin.

Check the videos below: