WATCH | Connie Ferguson dressed as Jerry in 'The Queen' is the best thing EVER
04 November 2019 - 06:00
Veteran actress Connie Ferguson's Halloween look this year as The Queen's Jerry Maake is the best thing we've ever seen.
She channelled the character, played by husband Shona Ferguson, in a series of posts on social media recently.
The 49-year-old mogul shared two videos of herself dressed as a cop on Instagram, complete with Jerry's signature walk and awkward gestures.
She nailed all of it, even recreating Jerry's awkward grin.
Check the videos below: