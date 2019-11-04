Zonke Dikana to open recording studio for new talent
It's all the way up for seasoned musician Zonke Dikana, who has announced she will be opening a recording studio at the end of November to develop young talent.
Zonke broke the news on Twitter on Thursday, an announcement which was met with much appreciation from her followers.
Since then, congratulatory messages have flooded her timeline, with many praising her for not only pursuing the business side of music, but also being willing to groom and record new talent.
“My recording studio has been under construction for a few months now and I'm happy to say that by the end of November it should be done. In the new year I can’t wait to find and give new talent (male/female) a chance and get to record them in my very own fully loaded studio!”
Here's a glimpse of her fans' reactions:
This is encouraging, also displays how you have grown career wise. Thixo akusikelele ngalentliziyo yakho intle. Izihlwele zakowenu zikuphahle, zihambe nawe nakolu uhambo lokuba ngumdidiyeli nomvelisi wengoma 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽— litha (@litha293) October 31, 2019
First of alll ... Congratulations on the new chapter you about to open! And lastly ,God blessses the hand that gives! May you be blessed beyond measures for what you about to do for other aspiring artist out there— Bday 15th Nov #ScorpioFemale (@MsCass_Sediba) October 31, 2019
Good news we want people like you please come also here in PE to find talent as well thanks Zonke.— Matshawe (@MMhlauli6) November 1, 2019
Dear Zonke,— Tulani Nkuntse (@Sir_Tuls) October 31, 2019
Congratulations on your newly built studio. Many more great hits will be made there and careers launched. I'm excited and I want to be one of the talents you'll find and assist.
Regards,
Tulani
Congratulations sis, your studio is definitely going to produce the best SA has seen... I wish i can part of it💃💃💃— SelfMaratoFirstSingleOut (@KamzaBoyzin) October 31, 2019
Congratulations sisi @ZonkeMusic , you're showing that a pro is not one dimensional, ama thamsanqa kuwe wethu.🌺🌺— Mpho Angie (@MphoAngie4) October 31, 2019