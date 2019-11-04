TshisaLIVE

Zonke Dikana to open recording studio for new talent

04 November 2019 - 08:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Zonke Dikana's studio is set to open in November.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

It's all the way up for seasoned musician Zonke Dikana, who has announced she will be opening a recording studio at the end of November to develop young talent.

Zonke broke the news on Twitter on Thursday, an announcement which was met with much appreciation from her followers.

Since then, congratulatory messages have flooded her timeline, with many praising her for not only pursuing the business side of music, but also being willing to groom and record new talent.

“My recording studio has been under construction for a few months now and I'm happy to say that by the end of November it should be done. In the new year I can’t wait to find and give new talent (male/female) a chance and get to record them in my very own fully loaded studio!”

Here's a glimpse of her fans' reactions:

