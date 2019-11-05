AKA on Cassper stans always dragging him: 'It’s one of the reasons I'm still relevant and hot'

Rapper AKA is grateful to Cassper Nyovest's fans for making him and his brand relevant till today.

The Supa Mega clapped back at a hater who tagged him in a tweet with a picture that showed Cassper surrounded by thousand of fans.

As AKA was busy preparing for his orchestra event in Durban, the fan took a jab at him to remind him how much he was affected by his nemesis Cassper Nyovest's success.

The tweep wrote: “Every time AKA gets to see this picture by Cassper, he doesn't eat for the whole day”.