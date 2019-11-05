Gugu Zuma-Ncube: People treat me differently because I am Jacob Zuma's daughter
'I get a lot of flak that people want to direct at him'
Actress and producer Gugu Zuma-Ncube says being the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma comes with its perks and downsides.
In a recent interview on Metro FM with Moflava and Moshe Ndiki, Gugu said she was treated differently based on how people viewed her father.
“I am treated differently in good and bad ways,” she said.
“The good ways ... if people love him, they will love me. If people hate him, they will hate me.”
She said if her father is going through a tough time, she also automatically goes through the same and defends him.
“He is my dad and I love him. I don't like people talking smack about him. A lot of times, people don't know how to separate us so if they see him, they see me and vice versa.
“I get a lot of flak that people want to direct at him,” said Gugu.
Gugu said she would love for people to let her father be.
Apart from being the former president's daughter, Gugu is behind the success of Uzalo, one of the most-watched TV drama series in the country.
Speaking to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk in 2016, Gugu claimed that fans of her show insisted they would not vote for the ANC if she didn’t bring some characters back to Uzalo.
“People threaten me about the show‚” she said.
Her latest offering, Mzansi Magic's new drama series Ifalakhe, has also won the hearts of many South Africans.
The drama series is set in pre-colonial SA. Gugu produced the show with her sister, Thuli Zuma, and Uzalo producer Mametsi Thibedi.