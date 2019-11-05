Gugu Zuma-Ncube: People treat me differently because I am Jacob Zuma's daughter

Actress and producer Gugu Zuma-Ncube says being the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma comes with its perks and downsides.

In a recent interview on Metro FM with Moflava and Moshe Ndiki, Gugu said she was treated differently based on how people viewed her father.

“I am treated differently in good and bad ways,” she said.

“The good ways ... if people love him, they will love me. If people hate him, they will hate me.”

She said if her father is going through a tough time, she also automatically goes through the same and defends him.

“He is my dad and I love him. I don't like people talking smack about him. A lot of times, people don't know how to separate us so if they see him, they see me and vice versa.

“I get a lot of flak that people want to direct at him,” said Gugu.

Gugu said she would love for people to let her father be.